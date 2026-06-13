Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,325,316 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $226,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $238,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $737.63.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,089.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $677.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here