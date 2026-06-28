Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 3.0% of Midwest Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after buying an additional 1,188,296 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,306,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Stock Down 6.7%

MU stock opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $817.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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