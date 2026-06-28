Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.2% of Nicholas Wealth LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nicholas Wealth LLC.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $817.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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