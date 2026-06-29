Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $1,132.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $817.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Erste Group Bank upgraded Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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