Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 187,300 shares of company stock valued at $162,779,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $71.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $912.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 25,610,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,781,590. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $876.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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