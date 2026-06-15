Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Valliance Asset Management Ltd

Valliance Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 5.9% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valliance Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $981.61 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $677.58 and its 200-day moving average is $465.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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