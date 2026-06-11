Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Holdings Lifted by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,434 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $111,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BLVD Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,509 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the software giant's stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Microsoft Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $397.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $356.28 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company's 50-day moving average price is $410.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $675.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $575.00 to $505.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $502.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $561.20.

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Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.45, for a total value of $1,031,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,201.60. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,581 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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