Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,621 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,923 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the software giant's stock worth $20,604,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 229,490 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $85,604,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,652,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,641,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Investors following MSFT have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. BNY and Microsoft Let AI Agents Haggle Over Treasurys

Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. Neutral Sentiment: After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Microsoft declares 'Code Red' after historic outage, internal memos show

After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2%

MSFT stock opened at $489.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $559.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is 20.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $630.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Microsoft from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CLSA reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $612.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,892,772. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,092,173.98. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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