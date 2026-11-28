Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,119 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,653,206 shares of the software giant's stock worth $117,744,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,338,370,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,375,360 shares of the software giant's stock worth $24,013,297,000 after buying an additional 543,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $18,306,443,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,694,778 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $17,418,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $612.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $495.75 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $349.20 and a fifty-two week high of $559.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $519.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

More Microsoft News

Investors following MSFT have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Article: Microsoft Stocks Rise as Code Red Targets One-Hour Outage Recovery

Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $43,388,826.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,092,173.98. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total value of $20,764,903.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $265,888,830.48. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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