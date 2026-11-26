Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Absolute Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 156,416 shares of the software giant's stock worth $80,226,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Align Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Align Financial LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $489.93 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $559.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $519.55 and its 200 day moving average is $444.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.46%.

Microsoft News Summary

These are some of the MSFT news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Microsoft declares 'Code Red' after historic outage, internal memos show

After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Negative Sentiment: The outage may undermine customer confidence in Microsoft’s cloud and productivity services. Broader technology-sector weakness, inflation concerns, and tariff worries also weighed on shares, according to market coverage. What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Today?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Yorkville Ives began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $615.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $625.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $612.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total value of $20,764,903.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,888,830.48. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,892,772. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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