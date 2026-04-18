Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Microsoft Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $422.79 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $391.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $355.67 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The business had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Microsoft from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $577.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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