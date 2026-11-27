Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,917 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. CLSA reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $612.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $489.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.88. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $349.20 and a 52 week high of $559.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at $244,092,173.98. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total transaction of $20,764,903.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $265,888,830.48. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Latest Microsoft News

Here's some of the latest news about MSFT:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter despite spending $45.2 billion on capital expenditures. Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached $677 billion—evidence of demand that could help justify the AI investment. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter despite spending $45.2 billion on capital expenditures. Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached $677 billion—evidence of demand that could help justify the AI investment. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft can accept trailing frontier AI labs by three to six months if it can do so with a fraction of their computing costs. That approach may help contain spending, though investors may weigh the cost savings against the risk of falling behind. Article: Microsoft Stocks Slip While Nadella Backs Cheaper In-House AI Models

CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft can accept trailing frontier AI labs by three to six months if it can do so with a fraction of their computing costs. That approach may help contain spending, though investors may weigh the cost savings against the risk of falling behind. Negative Sentiment: A major Microsoft 365 outage that lasted nearly 24 hours prompted a company-wide “Code Red” effort to speed up future fixes. The disruption could renew concerns about cloud-service reliability, although Microsoft is targeting much faster global recovery. Article: Microsoft Launches Code Red After 24-Hour Outage

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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