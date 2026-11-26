Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,094 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Frankly Finances LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,892,772. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $43,388,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $244,092,173.98. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $489.93 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $349.20 and a one year high of $559.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Key Microsoft News

These are some of the MSFT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. BNY and Microsoft Let AI Agents Haggle Over Treasurys

Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. Neutral Sentiment: After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Microsoft declares 'Code Red' after historic outage, internal memos show

After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Negative Sentiment: The outage may undermine customer confidence in Microsoft’s cloud and productivity services. Broader technology-sector weakness, inflation concerns, and tariff worries also weighed on shares, according to market coverage. What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Today?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $625.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $612.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

See Also

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