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Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
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Key Points

  • GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its Microsoft stake by 2.8% in Q4, selling 2,000 shares and leaving it with 70,546 shares worth about $34.1 million.
  • Microsoft reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $4.27 beating estimates and revenue of $82.89 billion, up 18.3% year over year.
  • Despite the stock’s recent decline to $416.67, analysts remain broadly positive: the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target price of $561.20.
  • Interested in Microsoft? Here are five stocks we like better.

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,546 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $502.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $561.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7%

MSFT stock opened at $416.67 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $356.28 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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