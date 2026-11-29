Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,157 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montgomery Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frankly Finances LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software giant's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $43,388,826.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,092,173.98. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,892,772. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2%

MSFT opened at $495.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $349.20 and a 52 week high of $559.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $519.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.46%.

Latest Microsoft News

Here's some of the latest news about MSFT:

Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Article: Microsoft Stocks Rise as Code Red Targets One-Hour Outage Recovery

Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft has reportedly fallen since its latest earnings report amid a broader tech sell-off. A separate report notes that Federal Reserve contacts view AI enthusiasm as a market risk, potentially adding pressure to richly valued AI-related stocks. Article: Why Is Microsoft Down Since Last Earnings Report?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $608.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $612.48.

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Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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