Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,340 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 76,477 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $87,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,653,206 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $117,744,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,338,370,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,375,360 shares of the software giant's stock worth $24,013,297,000 after purchasing an additional 543,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $18,306,443,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,694,778 shares of the software giant's stock worth $17,418,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,702 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts: Sign Up

Microsoft News Summary

Investors following MSFT have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $495.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $559.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $612.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,892,772. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 486,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,092,173.98. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report