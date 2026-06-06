Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stake Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,005,163 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 198,443 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Microsoft worth $2,420,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $356.28 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $502.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $505.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $641.00 to $646.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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