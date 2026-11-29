Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,426 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,653,206 shares of the software giant's stock worth $117,744,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,338,370,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,375,360 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $24,013,297,000 after purchasing an additional 543,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $18,306,443,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,694,778 shares of the software giant's stock worth $17,418,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $495.75 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $519.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.29. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $559.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 20.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total value of $20,764,903.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,624 shares in the company, valued at $265,888,830.48. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,092,173.98. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Investors following MSFT have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Article: Microsoft Stocks Rise as Code Red Targets One-Hour Outage Recovery

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $612.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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