Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,008 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.2% of Columbia Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management's holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Breachway Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breachway Investments LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the software giant's stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 46,420 shares of the software giant's stock worth $23,810,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $495.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $349.20 and a 52 week high of $559.15. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $519.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's payout ratio is 20.46%.

Top Microsoft Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about MSFT:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft has reportedly fallen since its latest earnings report amid a broader tech sell-off. A separate report notes that Federal Reserve contacts view AI enthusiasm as a market risk, potentially adding pressure to richly valued AI-related stocks. Article: Why Is Microsoft Down Since Last Earnings Report?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho set a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Microsoft from $608.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Microsoft from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $612.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $244,092,173.98. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,892,772. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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