James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,336 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.8% of James Hambro & Partners LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP's holdings in Microsoft were worth $223,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montgomery Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Frankly Finances LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 37.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software giant's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Get Microsoft alerts: Sign Up

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $495.75 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $349.20 and a 12-month high of $559.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $519.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.46%.

Key Microsoft News

These are some of the MSFT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $3,976,622.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 548,091 shares in the company, valued at $298,364,297.67. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,892,772. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $612.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report