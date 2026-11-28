McHugh Group LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,084 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.3% of McHugh Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McHugh Group LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,653,206 shares of the software giant's stock worth $117,744,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $27,338,370,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,375,360 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $24,013,297,000 after acquiring an additional 543,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $18,306,443,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,694,778 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $17,418,076,000 after buying an additional 5,019,702 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Investors following MSFT have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Article: Microsoft Stocks Rise as Code Red Targets One-Hour Outage Recovery

Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $495.75 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $349.20 and a one year high of $559.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm's revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total transaction of $20,764,903.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $265,888,830.48. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,892,772. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $612.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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