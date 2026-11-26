Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,313 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.4% of Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frankly Finances LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software giant's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Investors following MSFT have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. BNY and Microsoft Let AI Agents Haggle Over Treasurys

Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Negative Sentiment: The outage may undermine customer confidence in Microsoft’s cloud and productivity services. Broader technology-sector weakness, inflation concerns, and tariff worries also weighed on shares, according to market coverage. What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Today?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 12th. Melius Research raised Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $612.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $489.93 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $559.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.88. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $3,976,622.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 548,091 shares in the company, valued at $298,364,297.67. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $43,388,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at $244,092,173.98. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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