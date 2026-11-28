Talbot Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,229 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 9.9% of Talbot Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $137,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prairie Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 67.3% during the third quarter. Prairie Advisory LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the software giant's stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the software giant's stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 52,501 shares of the software giant's stock worth $26,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 54.8% in the third quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.4% in the third quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,071 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $495.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $519.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.29. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $349.20 and a 1-year high of $559.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. Microsoft's revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho set a $625.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Griffin Securities cut shares of Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Microsoft from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $612.48.

View Our Latest Report on MSFT

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are a few of the latest stories about MSFT:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Article: Microsoft Stocks Rise as Code Red Targets One-Hour Outage Recovery

Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,892,772. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total value of $20,764,903.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,888,830.48. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

Further Reading

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