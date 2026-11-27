Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,977 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Frankly Finances LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 37.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software giant's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Investors following MSFT have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter despite spending $45.2 billion on capital expenditures. Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached $677 billion—evidence of demand that could help justify the AI investment. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter despite spending $45.2 billion on capital expenditures. Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached $677 billion—evidence of demand that could help justify the AI investment. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft can accept trailing frontier AI labs by three to six months if it can do so with a fraction of their computing costs. That approach may help contain spending, though investors may weigh the cost savings against the risk of falling behind. Article: Microsoft Stocks Slip While Nadella Backs Cheaper In-House AI Models

CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft can accept trailing frontier AI labs by three to six months if it can do so with a fraction of their computing costs. That approach may help contain spending, though investors may weigh the cost savings against the risk of falling behind. Negative Sentiment: AI-related capital spending and the depreciation expense associated with infrastructure investment remain potential headwinds for near-term cash flow and profits. These concerns may weigh on sentiment even as Azure growth and cash generation remain strong. Article: Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CLSA reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Melius Research raised Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $612.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $489.93 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $559.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,892,772. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $3,976,622.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 548,091 shares in the company, valued at $298,364,297.67. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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