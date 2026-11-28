RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.9% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Frankly Finances LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 37.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software giant's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $612.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $495.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $519.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.29. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $349.20 and a 12-month high of $559.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total transaction of $20,764,903.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $265,888,830.48. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $43,388,826.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $244,092,173.98. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Top Microsoft Stories

These are some of the MSFT stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Article: Microsoft Stocks Rise as Code Red Targets One-Hour Outage Recovery

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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