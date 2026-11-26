Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Sterling Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software giant's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 49,897 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $25,592,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 170,212 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $87,302,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim set a $630.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $612.48.

View Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Key Microsoft News

These are some of the MSFT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. BNY and Microsoft Let AI Agents Haggle Over Treasurys

Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. Neutral Sentiment: After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Microsoft declares 'Code Red' after historic outage, internal memos show

After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $489.93 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $559.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business's revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 20.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,892,772. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at $244,092,173.98. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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