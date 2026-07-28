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Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Mid-America Apartment Communities logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors LP increased its MAA stake by 3.3% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 350,198 shares valued at approximately $42.8 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 93.6% of the REIT.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $145.25. Price targets range from $137 to $155, while eight analysts rate the stock Buy, ten Hold, and two Sell.
  • MAA shares opened at $133.41, while the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53, equivalent to a 4.6% annualized yield. The REIT also reported quarterly EPS of $2.13, well above the $0.83 consensus estimate.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $42,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $152.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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