Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 204.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $915,000. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $14,461,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 97.5% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,518 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares at $128.55, which investors often view as a vote of confidence from management. Tamara Fischer Buys 1,100 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities NYSE: MAA Stock

Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares at $128.55, which investors often view as a vote of confidence from management. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged its FY2028 EPS estimate higher to $9.27 from $9.20, suggesting a slightly better long-term earnings outlook for the apartment REIT. Mid-America Apartment Communities stock page

Zacks Research nudged its FY2028 EPS estimate higher to $9.27 from $9.20, suggesting a slightly better long-term earnings outlook for the apartment REIT. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed the board and pay plans at the annual meeting, reducing governance uncertainty for the company. Mid-America Apartment Shareholders Back Board and Pay Plans

Shareholders backed the board and pay plans at the annual meeting, reducing governance uncertainty for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes made only small changes to near-term estimates, including modest adjustments to quarterly EPS forecasts and a slight increase in one long-dated forecast, which may not materially move the stock on their own.

Several recent analyst notes made only small changes to near-term estimates, including modest adjustments to quarterly EPS forecasts and a slight increase in one long-dated forecast, which may not materially move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, along with several 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts, which could weigh on sentiment by signaling slower expected earnings growth in the next couple of years.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector underperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $156.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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