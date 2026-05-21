Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,092 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 133,382 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 4.9% of Aew Capital Management L P's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.41% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $67,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:MAA opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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