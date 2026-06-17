Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 28,608 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.31% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $50,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,717 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,570 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,642,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $153.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

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