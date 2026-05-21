Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $12.82 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,739 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $194.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $279.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized an additional $80 billion share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders.

The company authorized an additional share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock.

Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA said its outlook does not assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments.

NVIDIA said its outlook does assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments. Neutral Sentiment: Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term.

Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong results, articles noted rising competition from custom chips at companies like Amazon and Alphabet, plus ongoing uncertainty around China shipments, which could temper enthusiasm if growth slows.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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