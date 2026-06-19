MidFirst Bank Acquires Shares of 18,820 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,516,628,000. Amundi raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $269.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $322.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.73 and a 200-day moving average of $225.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting to Texas Instruments’ strong first-quarter results and upbeat second-quarter guidance, which reinforced the view that demand is improving across industrial and data-center markets. The company beat EPS expectations and guided for continued growth, helping support the stock. Can onsemi's Treo Platform Unlock New Automotive Opportunities?

Investors are reacting to Texas Instruments’ strong first-quarter results and upbeat second-quarter guidance, which reinforced the view that demand is improving across industrial and data-center markets. The company beat EPS expectations and guided for continued growth, helping support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators highlighted TXN as a beneficiary of rising power-semiconductor demand for AI infrastructure, which is boosting sentiment around the stock’s long-term growth potential. Texas Instruments Rises as AI Power-Semiconductor Optimism Builds on Strong Guidance

Analysts and market commentators highlighted TXN as a beneficiary of rising power-semiconductor demand for AI infrastructure, which is boosting sentiment around the stock’s long-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also emphasized Texas Instruments’ 300-millimeter wafer manufacturing expansion, which could improve factory efficiency and margins as the semiconductor cycle recovers. TXN's Manufacturing Expansion Continues: Can It Strengthen Margins?

Recent coverage also emphasized Texas Instruments’ 300-millimeter wafer manufacturing expansion, which could improve factory efficiency and margins as the semiconductor cycle recovers. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage has remained constructive, with recent bullish analyst calls and price targets suggesting Wall Street sees further upside versus current levels. Why Citi keeps pounding the table on Texas Instruments stock

Brokerage coverage has remained constructive, with recent bullish analyst calls and price targets suggesting Wall Street sees further upside versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some institutional holders trimmed positions in the latest quarter, while others added, indicating mixed but still substantial professional interest in TXN.

Some institutional holders trimmed positions in the latest quarter, while others added, indicating mixed but still substantial professional interest in TXN. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy over the past six months, which can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment even when fundamentals are improving.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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