MidFirst Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 729.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,380 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 137,534 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of MidFirst Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MidFirst Bank's holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 46,175 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 724,208 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $246,767,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 142,370 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $48,511,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in Alphabet by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,785 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are a few of the latest headlines about GOOG:

Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud revenue reportedly rose 103% to $30.7 billion, while Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake in Anthropic has gained substantial value. Anthropic has also committed to significant Google Cloud spending, supporting potential long-term growth. Article: Alphabet Could Be the Safest Way to Own Anthropic

Google Cloud revenue reportedly rose 103% to $30.7 billion, while Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake in Anthropic has gained substantial value. Anthropic has also committed to significant Google Cloud spending, supporting potential long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Some investors remain confident: Jim Lebenthal said he is buying more Alphabet, viewing the pullback as a correction, and Cathie Wood’s ARK funds reportedly purchased shares. Article: Jim Lebenthal Says This Is a Correction

Some investors remain confident: Jim Lebenthal said he is buying more Alphabet, viewing the pullback as a correction, and Cathie Wood’s ARK funds reportedly purchased shares. Negative Sentiment: David Tepper reportedly cut his Alphabet position by about 46%, a potentially bearish signal from a prominent investor. Article: Tepper Trims Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $270.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.69 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $315.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.97 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Google provides internet services and products including Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps and Google Play, as well as advertising services and consumer hardware such as Pixel devices. Alphabet also operates Google Cloud, which offers cloud infrastructure, data analytics and productivity tools to businesses and organizations. Its Other Bets businesses pursue opportunities beyond Google, including autonomous driving through Waymo.

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