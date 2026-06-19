MidFirst Bank Buys Shares of 2,990 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,990 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:TMO opened at $465.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.34 and a 200-day moving average of $523.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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