MidFirst Bank Purchases Shares of 27,455 PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,455 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Titan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,786 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $42.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,687.32. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Read More

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