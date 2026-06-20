MidFirst Bank Takes $1.10 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

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