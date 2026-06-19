MidFirst Bank Takes $3.87 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,929 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,650,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,637,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after buying an additional 7,007,268 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $553,201,000 after buying an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,959,300. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen raised Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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