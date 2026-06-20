Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

MidFirst Bank Takes $674,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MidFirst Bank opened a new position in ASML Holding during the fourth quarter, buying 630 shares worth about $674,000.
  • ASML is facing renewed U.S.-China export scrutiny after reports questioned whether one of its EUV chipmaking tools may have ended up in China, though ASML says its EUV systems are not there.
  • Despite the geopolitical overhang, analysts remain broadly positive on ASML, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ASML.

MidFirst Bank bought a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,942.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,594.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,399.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASML Right Now?

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
From Priority Gold (Ad)
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 15, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s Plan To Restore American Wealth Wins in Silence
Trump’s Plan To Restore American Wealth Wins in Silence
From American Hartford Gold (Ad)
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
By Thomas Hughes | June 15, 2026
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
By MarketBeat | June 14, 2026

Recent Videos

These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines