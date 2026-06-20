MidFirst Bank Takes $674,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

MidFirst Bank bought a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.62.

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ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,942.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,594.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,399.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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