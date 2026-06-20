MidFirst Bank Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,354 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 756 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APD alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $280.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.11 and a 1-year high of $307.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Air Products and Chemicals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air Products and Chemicals wasn't on the list.

While Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here