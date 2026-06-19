MidFirst Bank Takes Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,441 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $109,066.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,598.08. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,273. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.

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About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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