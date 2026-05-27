Midwest Financial Partners Investments Inc. Makes New $571,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Midwest Financial Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Article Title

Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Article Title

Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Article Title

Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary piece suggested Broadcom could have further upside if AI infrastructure demand keeps accelerating, but this was largely a valuation and price-target discussion rather than new company-specific news. Article Title

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.13 and a fifty-two week high of $442.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $376.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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