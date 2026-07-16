Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 15,440 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 354.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.18 and a 1-year high of $97.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 15.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Interactive Brokers Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

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