Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 168.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s holdings in ASML were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,236.4% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,920,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,750.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,891.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Up 2.3%

ASML opened at $1,816.64 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,723.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,493.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $714.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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