Midwest Trust Co Acquires 15,100 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Midwest Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,942 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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