Midwest Trust Co Acquires 24,378 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Midwest Trust Co grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,072 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ZTS opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $160.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

More Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of articles.

No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of articles. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Bragar Eagel & Squire, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Schall, Howard G. Smith, and Bernstein Liebhard, are urging investors who bought ZTS shares during the class period to contact them before the July 27 lead plaintiff deadline.

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Bragar Eagel & Squire, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Schall, Howard G. Smith, and Bernstein Liebhard, are urging investors who bought ZTS shares during the class period to contact them before the July 27 lead plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: A class action lawsuit has been filed against Zoetis and certain officers, with allegations of material misstatements and/or omissions tied to product adoption, which may increase legal costs and pressure the stock. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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