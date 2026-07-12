Midwest Trust Co Acquires 7,602 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Midwest Trust Co lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,077 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,747,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,555. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $325.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $342.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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