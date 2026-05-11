Midwest Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $710.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $486.20 and a 1 year high of $711.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $615.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

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Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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