Midwest Trust Co Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Midwest Trust Co boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total value of $1,115,574.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $560.11 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $487.30 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $585.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. UBS Group cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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