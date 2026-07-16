Midwest Trust Co Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Midwest Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $131,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,794,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796,814 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after buying an additional 2,081,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $346.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $317.58 and its 200-day moving average is $309.98. The stock has a market cap of $929.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $351.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 25.71%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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