Midwest Trust Co Has $11.28 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Midwest Trust Co lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,664 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of APD stock opened at $295.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.84 and a 200-day moving average of $270.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $307.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the sale, the director owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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